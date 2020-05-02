See All Gastroenterologists in Newton Lower Falls, MA
Dr. Alexander Kopp, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Kopp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Kopp works at Alexander Kopp MD PC in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Kopp MD PC
    2000 Washington St Ste 542, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 (617) 527-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 02, 2020
    Spent I hour with me on my yearly exam. Need I say more ?
    jack j boyajian — May 02, 2020
    About Dr. Alexander Kopp, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian, French, German, Italian and Serbo-Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1750454997
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brighams Womens Hospital Harvard Med School
    Internship
    • New Eng Deaconess Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat
    Undergraduate School
    • Kantonsschule Zurvher Oberland, Wetzikon, Switzerland
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Kopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopp works at Alexander Kopp MD PC in Newton Lower Falls, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kopp’s profile.

    Dr. Kopp has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kopp speaks Croatian, French, German, Italian and Serbo-Croatian.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

