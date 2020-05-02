Overview

Dr. Alexander Kopp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Kopp works at Alexander Kopp MD PC in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.