Overview of Dr. Alexander Krajina, MD

Dr. Alexander Krajina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Krajina works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Mountlake Terrace in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.