Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
South Florida Surgery and Hand Care20895 E Dixie Hwy, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 519-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Hand issue? You have to see Dr. Alexander Krawiecki at the Aventura Hand Center! He is just the best! He’s super personable, listens to patients’ concerns, then discusses recommendations for the least invasive course(s) of action, immediate and if necessary, in future. He has the best staff, both in his office and at the nearby Surgery Center where he does procedures that are better conducted offsite of his office. During my first visit, he explained Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and how to relieve the increasing hand pain now, and if necessary after a few months, to consider possible minor surgery for, which turned out, was required. After 2+ years of frequent numbness and pain in right hand, neurological tests, PT (no dice), I finally have my hand back and it took only a few months! I wish someone had told me about Dr. Krawiecki back when the pain and numbness started. Thank you, Doctor, for your expert knowledge and for truly caring about your patients!
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Hopsital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory University
- General Surgery
