Overview of Dr. Alexander Kreines, DO

Dr. Alexander Kreines, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Kreines works at Alamo Orthopedics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.