Dr. Alexander Kreines, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Kreines, DO
Dr. Alexander Kreines, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Kreines works at
Dr. Kreines' Office Locations
-
1
Westover Hills Clinic10010 ROGERS XING, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 598-5605Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southwest Clinic7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 311, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 598-5605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Kreines, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164854410
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rowan University/Thomas Jefferson University Health System
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreines has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreines accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreines works at
Dr. Kreines speaks Spanish.
