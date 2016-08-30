Overview of Dr. Alexander Kudryk, MD

Dr. Alexander Kudryk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad del Noreste - Mexico|Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores' and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Kudryk works at Bridgewater Internal Medicine in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.