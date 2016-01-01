Overview of Dr. Alexander Kulischenko, MD

Dr. Alexander Kulischenko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA ECLECTIC MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Kulischenko works at Aw. Kulischenko MD I Kulischenko MD in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.