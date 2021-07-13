Dr. Alexander Kutikov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutikov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Kutikov, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Kutikov, MD
Dr. Alexander Kutikov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockledge, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Kutikov's Office Locations
Fox Chase Cancer Center8 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge, PA 19046 Directions (215) 214-3295
Fox Chase Urology333 Cottman Avenue Fox Chase Ctr, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Such a wonderful caring Doctor. He guided my husband and myself through such a stressful time. Dr Kutikov was not only a GREAT dr , he was very compassionate to our feelings. Thank you!!
About Dr. Alexander Kutikov, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1033275433
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Harvard Medical School
- Urology
