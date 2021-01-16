Overview

Dr. Alexander Lalos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Frederick Health Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Lalos works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Cirrhosis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

