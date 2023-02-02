Overview of Dr. Alexander Lampley, MD

Dr. Alexander Lampley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Lampley works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in St Augustine, FL with other offices in St Johns, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.