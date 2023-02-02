Dr. Alexander Lampley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Lampley, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Lampley, MD
Dr. Alexander Lampley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Lampley's Office Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Augustine216 Southpark Cir E, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Johns3055 County Road 210 W Ste 110, St Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Lampley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- Duke University|Duke University Med Ctr
- Duke University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lampley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lampley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lampley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lampley has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lampley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.