Dr. Latteri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Latteri, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Latteri, MD
Dr. Alexander Latteri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Latteri works at
Dr. Latteri's Office Locations
-
1
Alexander T Latteri MD3939 Atlantic Ave Ste 204, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 424-0423
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latteri?
About Dr. Alexander Latteri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1427086321
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latteri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latteri works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Latteri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latteri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latteri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latteri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.