Dr. Alexander Latteri, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Latteri, MD

Dr. Alexander Latteri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Latteri works at ALEXANDER T LATTERI MD in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Latteri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander T Latteri MD
    3939 Atlantic Ave Ste 204, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 424-0423

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Alexander Latteri, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 48 years of experience
  • English
  • 1427086321
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Medical Education

