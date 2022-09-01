Overview

Dr. Alexander Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Lee works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.