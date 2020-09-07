See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in White Plains, NY
Dr. Alexander Lee, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Lee, MD

Dr. Alexander Lee, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Mount Sinai Health System in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Health System
    222 Westchester Ave # 222, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors
    5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 07, 2020
    Great. With 3 herniated discs I have issues. He's the only one who has helped.
    — Sep 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Lee, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    • Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, UMDNJ School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus|William Beaumont Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

