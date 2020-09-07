Overview of Dr. Alexander Lee, MD

Dr. Alexander Lee, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Mount Sinai Health System in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.