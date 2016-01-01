Overview of Dr. Alexander Lipyansky, MD

Dr. Alexander Lipyansky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Lipyansky works at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.