Dr. Llanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander Llanos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Llanos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Llanos works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Busy office however I’ve never waited for more than 10 min to see the doctor. As a rule I’ve always been skeptical about doctors. He gave me the typical doctor /patient rundown. When I engaged him with some difficult questions he was able to respond in easy to understand terms. He spent a significant amount of time ensuring I totally understood the process. During my procedure he and his staff were exemplary. I would definitely recommend Dr. Llanos.
About Dr. Alexander Llanos, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1972781904
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
