Overview

Dr. Alexander Llanos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Llanos works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.