Dr. Alexander Lurie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Lurie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Alexander Lurie, MD (Miami Beach Location)960 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 312, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 456-4840
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
I was a nervous wreck before meeting Dr. Lurie because…going to the doctor is scary! But he was comforting, soothing, and completely professional! I’m glad to be his patient!
About Dr. Alexander Lurie, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821055963
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Dartmouth College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lurie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lurie has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lurie speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.