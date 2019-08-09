See All Gastroenterologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Alexander Lustberg, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Lustberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lustberg works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern California Medical Assoc. Inc.
    1701 4th St Ste 100, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 569-3234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Digestive Care Center, Annadel Medical Group
    85 Brookwood Ave Ste 10, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 303-8349

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lustberg?

    Aug 09, 2019
    outstanding
    — Aug 09, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Lustberg, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Lustberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225009301
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Md Med Sys
    Internship
    • Med Coll Penn Hosp
    Medical Education
    • American University of the Caribbean
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Maryland College Park
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Lustberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lustberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lustberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lustberg works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lustberg’s profile.

    Dr. Lustberg has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lustberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

