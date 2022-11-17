Overview

Dr. Alexander Macdonell III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Macdonell III works at University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Cardiology in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.