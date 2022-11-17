Dr. Alexander Macdonell III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonell III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Macdonell III, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Macdonell III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Cardiology818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 302, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-3473
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macdonell III?
Great Doctor and staff
About Dr. Alexander Macdonell III, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1548242985
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Program
- University Tenn
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
