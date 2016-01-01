Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maglunog Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD
Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA.
Dr. Maglunog Jr works at
Dr. Maglunog Jr's Office Locations
Alexander A Maglunog MD Inc.1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 201, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-3254
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Tagalog
- 1508835430
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Maglunog Jr works at
