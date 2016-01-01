See All General Surgeons in West Covina, CA
Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD

General Surgery
1.4 (8)
Map Pin Small West Covina, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD

Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. 

Dr. Maglunog Jr works at Buhay & Maglunog Mds in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maglunog Jr's Office Locations

    Alexander A Maglunog MD Inc.
    Alexander A Maglunog MD Inc.
1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 201, West Covina, CA 91790
(626) 962-3254

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508835430
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Maglunog Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maglunog Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maglunog Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maglunog Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maglunog Jr works at Buhay & Maglunog Mds in West Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maglunog Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Maglunog Jr has seen patients for Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maglunog Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maglunog Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maglunog Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maglunog Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maglunog Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

