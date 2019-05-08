See All Pediatricians in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD

Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.

Dr. Maneffa works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maneffa's Office Locations

    Healthcare Partners Affiliates
    Healthcare Partners Affiliates
4401 Atlantic Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 481-3508

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchospasm
Dermatitis
Abdominal Pain
Bronchospasm
Dermatitis
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 08, 2019
    We highly recommend Dr Maneffa - he is so kind and gentle with children and always listens to our issues and gives great advice and is very knowledgable! He is a great doctor! Our kids really like him - Thank you Dr Maneffa!
    The Kaufmann Family — May 08, 2019
    About Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881643658
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Irvine
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maneffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maneffa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maneffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maneffa works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maneffa’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maneffa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maneffa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maneffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maneffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

