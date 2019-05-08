Overview of Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD

Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Maneffa works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.