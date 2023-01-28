Overview of Dr. Alexander Marcus, MD

Dr. Alexander Marcus, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Marcus works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.