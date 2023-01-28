Dr. Alexander Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Marcus, MD
Dr. Alexander Marcus, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Marcus works at
Dr. Marcus' Office Locations
Edison Office205 May St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 838-4114Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr Marcus, would highly recommend. Completely healed my hand.
About Dr. Alexander Marcus, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992788863
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marcus speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.