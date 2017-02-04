Overview of Dr. Alexander Marinbakh, PHD

Dr. Alexander Marinbakh, PHD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Marinbakh works at Advanced Surgical Urology PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.