Dr. Alexander Markarian, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Markarian, MD
Dr. Alexander Markarian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markarian's Office Locations
- 1 1450 San Pablo St Ste 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5820
-
2
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (818) 649-3919
-
3
Lakeside Community Healthcare Medical Group222 W Eulalia St Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 649-3919
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Markarian does not give up. I've been a patient of his for over a year now and have had some complicated issues with my sinuses. He is courteous and respectful. He listens to all I have to say and asks me pertinent questions. I highly recommend him especially if you have gone to another ENT and still have issues.
About Dr. Alexander Markarian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083635544
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markarian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markarian has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Markarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markarian.
