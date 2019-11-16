Overview of Dr. Alexander Markarian, MD

Dr. Alexander Markarian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.