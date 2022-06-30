See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD

Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Universitatea Din Craiova, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marmureanu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    100 Medical Plz Ste 410, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    6253 Hollywood Blvd Apt 1108, Hollywood, CA 90028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tracheal Surgery
Thoracentesis
Empyema
Tracheal Surgery
Thoracentesis
Empyema

Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Marmureanu has operated on two members of my family. Each time the outcome was excellent. In addition, Dr. Marmureanu went above and beyond to ensure my father got the very best post-operative care, care that is crucial to successful surgery. Imagine how surprised I was when I rushed to the hospital the next morning post-surgery and I found Dr. Marmureanu asleep in the visitor's chair. He had been there most of the night. Since that time, Dr. Marmureanu, at my request has provided pro bono services to a number of patients that I've referred. For that, I'm appreciative. Dr. Marmureanu has always advocated for the patient, sometimes aggressively, but always worth the result!
    TM Smith — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821002171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universitatea Din Craiova, Facultatea De Medicina
    Medical Education
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmureanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marmureanu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marmureanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marmureanu has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marmureanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marmureanu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marmureanu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marmureanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marmureanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

