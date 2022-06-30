Overview of Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD

Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Universitatea Din Craiova, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.