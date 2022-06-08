Overview

Dr. Alexander Mauskop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Downstate and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mauskop works at NYU Langone Cardiovascular Associates-Midtown East in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.