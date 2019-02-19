Dr. Mauskop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Mauskop, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Mauskop, MD
Dr. Alexander Mauskop, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SIKKIM-MANIPAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH / MEDICAL AND TECHNOLOGY SCIENCES NEW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mauskop works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mauskop's Office Locations
-
1
Louis I Sobel MD PC30 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 794-3550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mauskop?
Over 15 years of intermittent care necessitated by my cluster headaches, Dr. Mauskop has been instrumental to my survival. His expertise, confident manner, approachability and compassion cannot be bettered.
About Dr. Alexander Mauskop, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1962629147
Education & Certifications
- SIKKIM-MANIPAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH / MEDICAL AND TECHNOLOGY SCIENCES NEW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauskop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauskop works at
Dr. Mauskop speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauskop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauskop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauskop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauskop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.