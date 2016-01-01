Overview of Dr. Alexander Mayer, MD

Dr. Alexander Mayer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Mayer works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.