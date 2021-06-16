Dr. Meilan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander Meilan, DO
Overview of Dr. Alexander Meilan, DO
Dr. Alexander Meilan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Meilan works at
Dr. Meilan's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7100Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
My husband and I went to Dr. Meilan as new patients. It just so happens that my husband had fallen the night before and as we found out when we went to Scripps he had broken his hip. We were very lucky that it happened to be Dr. Meilan that we saw that afternoon! Letter we sent to Dr. Meilan I just wanted to write you and tell you how very much Hans and I both appreciate the care that he (we) received from you on June 4th, you really “went the whole nine yards”! I don’t know what we would’ve done if you hadn’t stayed late and advocated for him to be admitted to the hospital instead of having to go to urgent care which no doubt would’ve been an ordeal already adding to what we already experienced from his accident!
About Dr. Alexander Meilan, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1285097162
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
