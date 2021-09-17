Dr. Alexander Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Mejia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Mejia, MD
Dr. Alexander Mejia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catilica Del Ecuador / Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Mejia's Office Locations
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 512-4858
Yoel A Hernandez MD PA1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 200, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 885-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mejia is fantastic, gentle, I definitely recommend it, I been is patient for 9 years and counting, super happy and satisfied with him.
About Dr. Alexander Mejia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790910651
Education & Certifications
- Pontificia Universidad Catilica Del Ecuador / Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia has seen patients for C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.