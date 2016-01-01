Dr. Alexander Merkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Merkler, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Merkler, MD
Dr. Alexander Merkler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Merkler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Merkler's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology - Upper East Side520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merkler?
About Dr. Alexander Merkler, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1144549882
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkler works at
Dr. Merkler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.