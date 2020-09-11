Overview of Dr. Alexander Minard, MD

Dr. Alexander Minard, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Minard works at Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.