Dr. Alexander Miric, MD
Dr. Alexander Miric, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.
Kaiser Permanente 322 Thousand Oaks Medical Offices4760 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Miric is and exceptional Surgeon. Very professional and patient. He replaced my left hip and I was up walking and hour after my surgery with minimal pain. Due for my right hip replacement surgery in August.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619048691
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Dr. Miric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miric works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miric. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miric.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miric, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miric appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.