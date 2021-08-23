Overview

Dr. Alexander Moldanado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Moldanado works at Bay Family Medical Group in San Mateo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.