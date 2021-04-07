Dr. Alexander Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Mora, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Mora, MD
Dr. Alexander Mora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mora works at
Dr. Mora's Office Locations
Southwest Clinic207 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 922-2999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mora?
He has always done everything he can for me when I go and see him he might be hard sometimes but the truth hurts
About Dr. Alexander Mora, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1225111941
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
