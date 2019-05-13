Dr. Alexander Nagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Nagle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Nagle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nagle works at
Locations
-
1
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagle?
Dr. Nagle did my Sleeve surgery in 2014 and he is with me every year since and very on track to having me keep the weight off. His bedside manner is WONDERFUL.
About Dr. Alexander Nagle, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306871447
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagle works at
Dr. Nagle has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.