Overview

Dr. Alexander Nagle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nagle works at Galter in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.