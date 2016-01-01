See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Alexander Nemeth, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
1.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alexander Nemeth, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Nemeth works at Radiology Group of Abington, PC in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Radiology Group of Abington, PC
    100 Medical Campus Dr, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 361-4502
    Radiology Group of Abington, PC
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 481-6226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Breast
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
PET Scan
Ultrasound, Breast
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
PET Scan

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Breast
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
PET Scan
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Volume CT Scan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Alexander Nemeth, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538105663
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nemeth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemeth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemeth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

