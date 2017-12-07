Overview of Dr. Alexander Olawaiye, MD

Dr. Alexander Olawaiye, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Olawaiye works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.