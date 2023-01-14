Overview of Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD

Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pediatric Medical Institute and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ostrovsky works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.