Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD
Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pediatric Medical Institute and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Ostrovsky works at
Dr. Ostrovsky's Office Locations
-
1
St. Mary Feasterville178 W Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 750-5050Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alliance Cancer Specialists1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 135, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostrovsky?
I've been going to Dr. Ostrovsky for about two months now. What I like about him is he explains everything in layman's terms. He is watching several problems I have and always tells me the next steps up front. There are certain tests that he wants to do and explains why we are waiting till after the Radiation is over. No surprises, he tell s me the way it is.
About Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1548310238
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Pediatric Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrovsky works at
Dr. Ostrovsky speaks Russian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.