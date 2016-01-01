Dr. Otellin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Alexander Otellin, MD
Dr. Alexander Otellin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Otellin works at
Dr. Otellin's Office Locations
Alexander Otellin MD401 Division St Ste 307, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 932-4259
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Dr. Alexander Otellin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1740302066
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otellin speaks Russian.
Dr. Otellin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otellin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otellin, there are benefits to both methods.