Overview

Dr. Alexander Pan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Universidade De Sao Paulo, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Pan works at Queens Heart Physician Practice in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.