Dr. Alexander Papanastassiou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery8300 Floyd Curl 7 7843 Dr Ste 7A Fl Mc, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Four yrs ago, my 88yo mother fell heavily on her forehead and we rushed her to N Central Bapt ER. Tests showed huge hematoma (injury with huge blood clot) on her brain. Dr. P was called in early evening the day before 7/4. He examined her scans & labs and her several times that night as Mom’s huge brain injury & swelling was dangerous. He expected to operate 7am the next day but late that night after I told him that Mom had just started speaking gibberish he took her into surgery immediately to remove her huge blood clot, drain it etc as her brain swelling would’ve severely damaged or killed her if we waited till the next morning. He was wonderful, skilled, compassionate and did fabulous surgery! He saved her life and she recovered with no residual impairments, though her recovery at St Luke’s was a nightmare and a miracle (she almost died 2x from poor nursing). Dr. P uses several hospitals. Avoid St. Luke’s even tho Bapt Hosp Syst insists brain injuries must go there. NO!!!
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1659321230
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- Brigham & Womans/Chldns Hosp-Harvard Div
- Brigham And Womans Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Neurosurgery
