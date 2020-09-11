See All Neurosurgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Alexander Papanastassiou, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Papanastassiou, MD

Dr. Alexander Papanastassiou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Papanastassiou works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Papanastassiou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery
    8300 Floyd Curl 7 7843 Dr Ste 7A Fl Mc, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Epilepsy
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Epilepsy
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Alexander Papanastassiou, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1659321230
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Brigham &amp; Womans/Chldns Hosp-Harvard Div
    Internship
    • Brigham And Womans Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Papanastassiou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papanastassiou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papanastassiou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papanastassiou works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Papanastassiou’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Papanastassiou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papanastassiou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papanastassiou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papanastassiou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

