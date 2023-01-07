Overview of Dr. Alexander Pappas, MD

Dr. Alexander Pappas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They completed their fellowship with OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute - Charlotte NC|Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute-Charlotte Nc



Dr. Pappas works at The Center for Bone & Joint Disease in Weeki Wachee, FL with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Morton's Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.