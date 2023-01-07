Dr. Alexander Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Pappas, MD
Dr. Alexander Pappas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They completed their fellowship with OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute - Charlotte NC|Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute-Charlotte Nc
The Center for Bone & Joint Disease10221 Yale Ave, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Directions (352) 404-2087Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ortho SC210 Village Center Blvd Ste 200, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 944-6145Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Saw Dr. Pappas after three foot surgeries in Charleston and continued pain and problems with no resolution. Just did surgery with Dr. Pappas and for the first time in three years my foot actually looks normal after surgery (no twisted toes or bones sticking out of the side of my foot). So far I have been very pleased with him from his bedside manner to surgical skills. It's rare that you find a doctor who has both of these. Looking forward to being active and out of pain, thankful he's in my area and would definitely use him again if a need arises!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute - Charlotte NC|Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute-Charlotte Nc
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City OK|University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center-Oklahoma City Ok
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
