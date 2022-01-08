Overview of Dr. Alexander Parr, MD

Dr. Alexander Parr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Parr works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Abdominoplasty and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.