Dr. Alexander Pendino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Pendino, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Pendino, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 13782 PLANTATION RD, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-1290
-
2
Neurology Associates of Hamilton3535 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 200, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 890-1110
-
3
Neurology Associates of Vineland234 W Landis Ave Ste 200, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 205-1861
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pendino?
Dr. Pendino was great, provided excellent and honest care and recommendations.
About Dr. Alexander Pendino, DO
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851328777
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Kennedy Mem Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pendino speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.