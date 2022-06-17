Overview

Dr. Alexander Pendino, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.