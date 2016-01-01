Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Perez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alexander Perez, DPM
Dr. Alexander Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
Archstone Foot and Ankle Institute2780 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-8551
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-8551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Perez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1033642749
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
