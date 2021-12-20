Dr. Perkelvald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Perkelvald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Perkelvald, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
Locations
Alexander Perkelvald MD PC1720 E 14th St Ste M2, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 368-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander Perkelvald a wonderful professional doctor who cares about his patients. His front office workers Elona and Darya one of a kind, friendly, knowledgeable, kind intelligent persons always ready willing and able to help. Supper nice.
About Dr. Alexander Perkelvald, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
