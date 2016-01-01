Dr. Alexander Peterson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Peterson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alexander Peterson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Monroe, MI.
Dr. Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2165 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (855) 395-0614
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
About Dr. Alexander Peterson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1407411218
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.