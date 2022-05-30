Dr. Alexander Poisik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poisik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Poisik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Poisik, MD
Dr. Alexander Poisik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from Columbia University Vagelos College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Poisik works at
Dr. Poisik's Office Locations
HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Margate2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 691-3815Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Plantation8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 691-3762Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am blessed that I chose Dr. Poisik to do my back surgery. It was a complicated surgery to remove a Neurofibroma in my spine that was wrapped around my Sciatic Nerve and I was suffering from excruciating pain. The surgery was a complete success and I was able to get up and walk the very next day.
About Dr. Alexander Poisik, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1851320733
Education & Certifications
- The Emory Clinic
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Columbia University Vagelos College Of Physicians and Surgeons
