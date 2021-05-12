Dr. Alexander Poor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Poor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Poor, MD
Dr. Alexander Poor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Dr. Poor works at
Dr. Poor's Office Locations
-
1
Vincera Institute1200 Constitution Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (212) 606-1095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poor?
I have had a telehealth visit with Dr Poor for groin pain as I am an out of towner. Dr Poor is one of only a handful of surgeons who have expertise in the area of core muscle injury (also called sports hernia/athletic publagia groin/groin disruption). This turns out to be one of the the least understood and most under appreciated fields of groin surgery and sports medicine and it is therefore critical to find the right doctor. Dr Poor seems to have extraordinary knowledge about this part of the body. His carefully focused questions reflecting this deep knowledge allowed him to fairly quickly hone in on the basis of my injury. To my pleasant surprise he was able to explain everything to me in easy to understand terms. Dr Poor is concerned and compassionate. I had way too many questions but he made me feel that I was important and my questions were important. Dr Poor is kind, warm and compassionate. I look forward to completing my care in person with Dr Poor.
About Dr. Alexander Poor, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1629228689
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poor works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.