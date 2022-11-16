See All Spine Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Alexander Post, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Post, MD

Dr. Alexander Post, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Post works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Dr. Post's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 383-2616
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Kind, caring-- Dr. Post is an incredible man and physician. You ARE his main concern, and he makes that clear in every visit, every phone call, every message correspondence. Need to contact him a lot? You're never a burden to him. He'll never rush through an appointment-- his main goal is that you get the best care possible, and that any/every question you have is answered. He has been the most responsive and kind specialist that I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. I feel incredibly lucky to be his patient. He believes in his patients, and we believe in him. I'm terrified of ever having surgery on my spine due to the risks, but if there's anyone I trust to do it, it's Dr. Post. I cannot stress just how excellent and intelligent this man is. He was the first doctor to ever tell me: forget the imaging report, let me see the images! He doesn't rely solely on the opinions of other doctors, he'll take the time to check to make sure you're getting only the VERY BEST care. Amazing man.
    Michelle Lee — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Post, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750551123
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Memorial Hospital-Pediatric Neurosurgery|Mount Sinai Medical Center - Spinal Neurosurgery
    Residency
    • The Mount Sinai Medical Center - Neurological Surgery|The Mount Sinai Medical Center-Neurological Surgery
    Internship
    • The University of Vermont - Fletcher Allen Health Care|The University Of Vermont-Fletcher Allen Health Care
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
