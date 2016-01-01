Overview of Dr. Alexander Potashinsky, MD

Dr. Alexander Potashinsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Potashinsky works at Connecticut GI in New Britain, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.